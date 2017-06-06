27 Trends From 2007 You Wouldn’t Be Caught Dead Wearing in 2017

Do you remember when clear bra straps were a thing? I thought it was a genius idea because I hated strapless bras, so I would wear a bra with clear straps with any piece of clothing that could potentially show my bra straps. Actually, I would still wear a bra with clear straps if I had one :).

Here are some trends that were hot in 2007 that you wouldn’t be caught dead in today (well maybe lol!), courtesy of Buzzfeed:

*Chunky highlights

*Gaucho pants

*Wide belts

*Side bangs – I don’t see anything wrong with wearing side bangs today

*Fake tans

*Bug-eyed sunglasses

*True Religion jeans

*Thin eyebrows

*Bubble hem skirts

*Clear bra straps – I wish I still had mine!

Anything you would add to the list?