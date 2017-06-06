Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

27 Trends From 2007 You Wouldn’t Be Caught Dead Wearing in 2017

Jill Devine June 6, 2017 10:44 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Buzzfeed, fashion, trends

Do you remember when clear bra straps were a thing?  I thought it was a genius idea because I hated strapless bras, so I would wear a bra with clear straps with any piece of clothing that could potentially show my bra straps.  Actually, I would still wear a bra with clear straps if I had one :).

Here are some trends that were hot in 2007 that you wouldn’t be caught dead in today (well maybe lol!), courtesy of Buzzfeed:

*Chunky highlights

*Gaucho pants

*Wide belts

*Side bangs – I don’t see anything wrong with wearing side bangs today

*Fake tans

*Bug-eyed sunglasses

*True Religion jeans

*Thin eyebrows

*Bubble hem skirts

*Clear bra straps – I wish I still had mine!

Anything you would add to the list?

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live