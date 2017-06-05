Taylor Swift and British actor, Joe Alwyn, are reportedly far enough along in their relationship that she’s introduced him to her A-list squad members, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

“This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship,” an insider told E! News. “The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us—Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families—were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time,” the insider added.

The insider also said Taylor and Selena talk all the time via phone or text and “They both seem to be pretty similar to their approach on their relationships this time around.”