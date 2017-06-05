Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Men’s Lace Shorts

June 5, 2017 3:01 AM
Filed Under: lace, men, men's, Phillips & Company, shorts

In the wake of the RompHim, LACE SHORTS For men now exist??!!

If you missed it somehow, over the past few weeks, people have been going crazy about ROMPERS for men. They’re called “RompHims,” and the Kickstarter for them has raised nearly $360,000.

And now, we’ve got the first in what’s sure to be a long line of RIDICULOUS new men’s fashion items trying to draft off the RompHim’s success.

A clothing company in L.A. called Hologram City just released new LACE SHORTS for men.

They come in pastel colors, and you can even buy a matching lace button-down shirt to go with them.

If you’re interested in buying them, which you’re not, the shorts and shirt each sell for $49.

Click Here to see more.

