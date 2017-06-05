Photo: Dad Walks Daughter To First And Last Days Of School

A dad walked his daughter to her very first day of kindergarten and her last day of high school.

There’s a tweet going viral right now that took more than a decade of planning.

A dad named Jason Gayler from Alvord, Texas walked his daughter Brittany to her very first day of school back when she was in kindergarten, and took a picture. And last month, he walked Brittany to her very last day of high school and took another picture.

Brittany put the pictures of her and her dad on her first and last days of school on Twitter, and they’ve already been retweeted more than 13,000 times!

