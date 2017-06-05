Listen to Win Tickets to Cardinals Teacher Appreciation Night

Win: One grand prize winner will win a 4-pack of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers game on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Busch Stadium and passes to go on the field before the game!

Contest Ends: Friday, June 9, 2017

Listen to the Phillips and Company Morning show all week, and if you are a teacher, call in for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers game on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Busch Stadium and go on the field before the game!

Secondary prize winners will win a pair of tickets to the Teacher Appreciation Night game, and a pair of vouchers to receive a teacher’s night themed t-shirt from the Cardinals.

The winners must be able to show proof of their teaching role.

Tickets for the game are on sale, go to Cardinals.com/theme for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 2, 2017. Read the official contest rules.