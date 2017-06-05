Insanely Awesome Man Sets New Free Climbing Record

Alex Honnold may be the dumbest and coolest person on the planet. He just solo, free climbed (meaning rocking climbing with nothing more than his clothes and a bag of chalk) the 3,000-foot face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. No one has ever climbed it along with no safety harness or ropes to catch them.

It took him only four hours, and at one point about 2,300 feet off the ground it became so difficult that he could only fit one finger in some hand holds.

“Each year I would show up and it would seem just much too daunting,” said Honnold, who has been climbing for 20 years. “To walk up to the base of the climb without rope and harness, it just feels a little outrageous. Getting over that side of it was the hardest part.

“I could see how for a non-climber it might seem completely insane. But I’ve devoted 20 years to climbing and probably six or seven to this particular project so, it’s not like I’m just some crazy kid who in the spur of the moment decided to do this crazy thing. It took years of effort.”

He was surrounded by cameras the entire way up, and National Geographic is producing a documentary about his trek.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.