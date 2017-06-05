DC Comics Super Hero Movies Ranked

With “Wonder Woman” breaking box office records, how does it compare to the other DC Comics movies?

“Wonder Woman” grossed over $100 Million at the box office this weekend making it the BIGGEST opening EVER for a female director, but it’s only considered the ninth BEST DC Comics Super Hero movie.

Moviefone recently ranked every DC Comics Super Hero movie from WORST to FIRST, and here’s their Top 10…

10) “V For Vendetta” (2006)

9) “Wonder Woman” (2017)

8) “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017)

7) “Batman Returns” (1992)

6) “Batman” (1989)

5) “Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm” (1993)

4) “Superman II” (1980)

3) “Superman” (1978)

2) “Batman Begins” (2005)

1) “The Dark Knight” (2008)

