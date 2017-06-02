Here are some things that are always on sale in June.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices on thousands of products all year, and just posted a list of the best things to buy in June.

Most stuff goes on sale when you don’t actually need it, like winter coats when it’s 90 degrees out. But here are three things on sale right now that you might actually be able to USE this month…

1. Sunblock. Make sure the stuff you’ve got hasn’t expired, and stock up for summer if you need to. It usually lasts about three years, and then it doesn’t work as well.

2. Wireless speakers. They’re cheaper than normal right now, including the outdoor kind. So look into it if you’re planning any parties this summer.

3. Weed eaters. Which is good if you’re fixing up your yard. Most models should be on sale right now.

