The Best And Worst Cities For Staycations

WalletHub.com just ranked the 150 biggest cities in the country from the best to worst place to have a vacation in your home city.

They ranked the cities using 36 different factors, including pools . . . golf courses . . . amusement parks and water parks . . . beaches . . . the cost of movies, bowling, and other entertainment options . . . ice cream and coffee shops . . . and restaurants.

The best city is . . . Orlando. The rest of the 10 best are:

Chicago . . . San Diego . . . Seattle . . . Tampa . . . Las Vegas . . .

Atlanta . . . Portland, Oregon . . . San Francisco . . . and New York.

St. Louis comes in at #29.

And the worst city is . . . Chula Vista, California. The rest of the 10 worst are:

Yonkers, New York . . . Oxnard, California . . . Santa Ana, California . . . Fremont, California . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Port St. Lucie, Florida . . . Oakland, California . . . and North Las Vegas, Nevada.

