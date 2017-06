A list of actors who are over 80 and STILL doing their thing includes…

Yesterday, Morgan Freeman officially joined the Over 80 Club. And it’s surprising how many actors in that club are still out there acting…

Jack Nicholson, 80

George Takei, 80

Burt Reynolds, 81

Alan Alda, 81

Donald Sutherland, 81

Woody Allen, 81

Michael Caine, 84

James Earl Jones, 86

Clint Eastwood, 87

Ed Asner, 87

Harry Dean Stanton, 90

