It’s National Donut Day, so here’s how to get FREE donuts today!

A bunch of donut places are giving out FREE DONUTS for National Donut Day today. The Salvation Army started it in 1938 to honor a group of women who handed out donuts to soldiers in World War One to boost morale.

You can get a FREE donut at participating Krispy Kreme locations. You don’t even have to buy anything.

You can also get a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts if you buy a drink.

