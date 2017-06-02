Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Free Donuts For National Donut Day

June 2, 2017 3:07 AM
Filed Under: donuts, free, National Donut Day, Phillips & Company

It’s National Donut Day, so here’s how to get FREE donuts today!

A bunch of donut places are giving out FREE DONUTS for National Donut Day today. The Salvation Army started it in 1938 to honor a group of women who handed out donuts to soldiers in World War One to boost morale.

You can get a FREE donut at participating Krispy Kreme locations. You don’t even have to buy anything.

Click Here to find the closest location near you.

You can also get a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts if you buy a drink.

Click Here to find out more donut deals today.

