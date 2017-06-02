Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Celebrity Names You’re Pronouncing Wrong

June 2, 2017 3:01 AM
Filed Under: Celebrity, names, Phillips & Company, pronouncing, wrong, you're

You’ve been pronouncing “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot’s name WRONG!

“Wonder Woman” opens in theaters today, and we’ve all been saying star Gal Gadot’s name WRONG! It’s Gal GaDOHT – it should rhyme with “oat.”

Other actors’ names you’ve been pronouncing incorrectly include Chiwetel Ejiofor (Chew-it-tell Ej-ee-oh-for), Rhys Ifans (Reese If-fens), Madchen Amick (Her first name is actually pronounced “May-chen”), and Mads Mikkelsen (Ignore the “d,” in Mads, and say it like “Mass”).

Click Here to see their CORRECT pronunciations.

