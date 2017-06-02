Celebrity Names You’re Pronouncing Wrong

You’ve been pronouncing “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot’s name WRONG!

“Wonder Woman” opens in theaters today, and we’ve all been saying star Gal Gadot’s name WRONG! It’s Gal GaDOHT – it should rhyme with “oat.”

Other actors’ names you’ve been pronouncing incorrectly include Chiwetel Ejiofor (Chew-it-tell Ej-ee-oh-for), Rhys Ifans (Reese If-fens), Madchen Amick (Her first name is actually pronounced “May-chen”), and Mads Mikkelsen (Ignore the “d,” in Mads, and say it like “Mass”).

Click Here to see their CORRECT pronunciations.