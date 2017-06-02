Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

After Parties at 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark

June 2, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: 360 Rooftop Bar, after party, Hilton at the Ballpark, st. louis uncorked

After Uncorked wraps up on Friday and Saturday night, join us for the Official Uncorked After-Party at 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark. The festival closes at 11P, but the party downtown will not stop there! Head into the Hilton at the Ballpark to visit the best rooftop spot in town at 360! Bud Light Party Plaza guests will receive complimentary admission by showing your Party Plaza credential.

14352242 1201297416578405 8893928272874456399 o After Parties at 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark

Also don’t bother with traffic and parking stay at the luxurious Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark near Kiener Plaza and perfectly situated in the heart of downtown!

Make your reservation today and have a weekend you won’t forget! CLICK HERE.

12140596 10156202372040341 3134163677094278870 n After Parties at 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live