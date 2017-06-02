7 Foods You Have To Try At St. Louis Uncorked

St. Louis Uncorked, “The First Sip of Summer,” returns to downtown St. Louis this weekend (June 2nd & 3rd) in the newly-renovated Kiener Plaza. Of course this summer festival is well-known for featuring free performances from national recording artists – this year it’s NEEDTOBREATHE and Gavin DeGraw – as well as a variety of wines, beers and mixed drinks. But foodies, take note, St. Louis Uncorked is also the perfect place to try a new signature dish from some of the area’s finest food trucks and brick & mortar restaurants. If you’re planning to spend the weekend with us at Uncorked, make sure to come hungry! Here are a few of our recommendations…

1. Sugarfire Smoke House: It hasn’t taken long for Sugarfire Smoke House to become legendary in the St. Louis area. Their world-trained chefs and pit masters use local ingredients to make their award-winning BBQ creations. Sugarfire’s unconventional restaurant menu features a smoked brisket cheese steak sandwich, smoked fried artichokes, pork belly hush puppies, smoked Portobello sandwich, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, an “adult’s only” Chocolate Peanut Butter Bourbon Shake and more! At St. Louis Uncorked, they’ll be serving up their juicy pulled pork, turkey sliders and super slaw and are also the catering partner in the all-inclusive Bud Light Party Plaza.

2. Cardinals Nation Food Truck: This food truck is a fairly new one on the block, having just debuted this Spring, but it’s already a fan favorite. The Cardinals Nation truck is serving up ballpark favorites with an up-scale twist – we’re not talking about your typical hot dogs and nachos! Try the Double Smashed Burger – it has two beef patties, shaved lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and a white cheddar sauce served on a toasted brioche bun with fries on the side.

3. Half Baked Cookie Dough: Another new truck in St. Louis, the Half Baked Cookie Dough truck. It just hit the streets this month and basically, it’s the stuff dreams are made of! Just try not to drool too much when looking at the menu. We recommend the Cannibal Cookie – it’s the best of both the half and full-baked cookie worlds with your choice of dough sandwiched between two baked cookies. Choose from cookie dough flavors like sugar cookie, peanut butter, chocolate and oatmeal and add in toppings like rainbow sprinkles, crushed toffee, chocolate hazelnut sprinkles, M&M’s and more!

4. Locoz Tacos: Make a stop at Locoz Tacos, a family-owned food truck serving up authentic Mexican infusion food on the streets of St. Louis. They have a variety of specials, including street tacos, quesadillas, burritos and infusing bowls. Be sure to try the Locoz Fries – seasoned fries covered in a house made cheese sauce, topped with carne asada, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream and their signature sauce.

5. Mission Taco: Enjoy a unique street taco experience at the Mission Taco food truck. They serve up Mexicali style dishes like baja fish tacos with grilled tilapia, chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and queso fresco; the chorizo taco with house-made chorizo sausage, fresh avocado, wood-fire grilled pineapple pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño and cilantro-lime crema; and a variety of quesadillas. Make sure to get a side of the Street Corn “Off The Cob.” The corn is grilled and then tossed in a garlic-lime mayo with queso fresco.

6. Nothing Bundt Cakes: What’s a night out without a delicious dessert? Nothing Bundt Cakes sticks to the basics of it’s home-kitchen roots by always using fresh eggs, real butter and real cream cheese in their cakes. That’s what makes Nothing Bundt Cakes so decadently perfect. Try a chocolate chocolate chip bundtlet (single-serve cake). This cake is a chocolate lover’s dream! It’s an incredibly moist, decadent chocolate cake packed with chocolate chips and a rich, home-baked flavor.

7. Pretzel Boy’s: St. Louis’ Pretzel Boy is Tim Garvey, who got his start in the pretzel biz selling them on the street before Cardinals games. Now his passion for pretzels has turned into stores in Des Peres and Sunset Hills. Pretzel Boy’s twisted creations are made from scratch and baked fresh through the day. They also have several different cheeses and mustards for toppings if you’re looking for an extra kick. Try a soft pretzel-wrapped cheddar brat and a cinnamon glazed softie for dessert!