Vote For Guy Phillips For The National Radio Hall Of Fame

June 1, 2017 4:43 AM
Guy Phillips needs your VOTE, starting Monday June 5th, to get inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame!

If you didn’t already know, our very own Guy Phillips is up for induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame!

This vote is determined by the listening public and NOT radio industry professionals.

Starting June 5th thru June 19th, listeners nationwide can vote for Guy Phillips, by text or via a website.

Via text, they can dial a short code, 49400, and text the message, 30, to indicate their vote for Guy. One vote is permitted per cell phone number.

Votes may also be received at http://www.radiovote.com, where a listener can also cast just one vote per email address.

Guy Phillips is nominated in the category, Music Format On-Air Personality, with some pretty stiff competition, but we know with your vote, he can get the recognition he finally deserves.

Winners will be revealed on Monday, June 26th.

