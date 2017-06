If you could only eat ONE FOOD for the rest of your life, what would it be?

A new survey asked people what the ONE FOOD they would eat for the rest of your life.

Here are the top ten…

1. Pizza.

2. Steak.

3. Ice cream.

4. Spaghetti.

5. Bacon.

6. Fried chicken.

7. French fries.

8. Grilled cheese.

9. Chinese food. (Which is kind of cheating, because it’s not really ONE food.)

10. Macaroni and cheese.

Click Here to see more.