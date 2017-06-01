The Healthiest Fast Food Breakfasts

The HEALTHIEST breakfast you can order at any fast food place is…

Someone went through the menus at a bunch of fast food places and figured out the healthiest breakfast you can order. Basically, you just want to go with a simple egg sandwich. But here’s exactly what to order at seven fast food places…

1. McDonald’s. An Egg McMuffin, hold the ham. Even with no meat it’s got a lot of salt. But besides that, it’s not that bad for you. And it’s only 300 calories.

2. Burger King. An Egg and Cheese English Muffin. So basically the same as an Egg McMuffin with no ham. But it’s only 270 calories.

3. Starbucks. The Spinach and Feta Wrap. It actually has MORE salt than an Egg McMuffin, but less fat, more protein, and only 290 calories.

4. Taco Bell. The Breakfast Soft Taco “Fresco Style.” That means no cheese. So it’s basically eggs and salsa on a tortilla. 240 calories.

5. Subway. The Egg and Cheese Sandwich on flatbread. 360 calories, and you can add all the veggies you want.

6. Dunkin’ Donuts. The Egg White Sandwich on flatbread. 280 calories.

7. Chick-fil-A. Sorry, no chicken. The healthiest breakfast there is the Greek Yogurt Parfait. Not much salt, not too much fat, and it’s only 230 calories.