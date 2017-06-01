Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Schmig Schmackdown Q & A

June 1, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Schmig Schmackdown, trivia questions

Comedienne Kathy Griffin made headlines this week after a picture of her holding a decapitated Trump head was shared online.  Besides playing Sally Weaver on a few episodes of Seinfeld, she’s probably most known for her reality show, “My Life on the D-List” that aired on what network?

-Bravo

We learned this week that Alannis Morisette’s debut album is being made in to a musical.  What’s the name of the album?

-Jagged Little Pill

The most anticipated movie of the summer comes out this weekend…Wonder Woman.  What is Wonder Woman’s mode of transportation?

-Invisible Jet/Plane

 

Game One is tonight for the NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are meeting for the _________ consecutive time.

-3

President Trump used a new word this week – covfefe. Where was the word first used?

Twitter

Guy beat Bridget 4-3. Join us next week and play along to Schmig Schmackdown every week!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live