Schmig Schmackdown Q & A

Comedienne Kathy Griffin made headlines this week after a picture of her holding a decapitated Trump head was shared online. Besides playing Sally Weaver on a few episodes of Seinfeld, she’s probably most known for her reality show, “My Life on the D-List” that aired on what network?

-Bravo

We learned this week that Alannis Morisette’s debut album is being made in to a musical. What’s the name of the album?

-Jagged Little Pill

The most anticipated movie of the summer comes out this weekend…Wonder Woman. What is Wonder Woman’s mode of transportation?

-Invisible Jet/Plane

Game One is tonight for the NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are meeting for the _________ consecutive time.

-3

President Trump used a new word this week – covfefe. Where was the word first used?

Twitter

Guy beat Bridget 4-3. Join us next week and play along to Schmig Schmackdown every week!