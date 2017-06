Oreo O’s cereal is coming back for good!

Post cereals just announced that Oreo O’s cereal is coming back. If you’re not familiar, they’re basically like Cheerios only they’re made out of Oreo chocolate. They went on sale in 1998, but they got discontinued in 2007.

They’ll hit stores again later this month, and not for a limited time, either, Post says they’re back for good!

Click Here to see more.