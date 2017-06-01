Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

PHOTO: Chloë Grace Moretz “Appalled” By Marketing For New Movie

June 1, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Billboard, Chloe Grace Moretz, Entertainment Schmig, marketing, Red Shoes, Snow White, twitter

Chloë Grace Moretz is the voice of Snow White in the new animated film “Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs.” The movie plays with the story of Snow White, as the seven dwarfs travel to find a pair of red shoes that will undo the curse that made them small. They find Snow White has the shoes, but she wears them to keep herself tall and thin.

People took note of a billboard advertising the movie, and took issue with the question they asked:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Moretz didn’t realize that the billboards were up, and she immediately had a problem with it.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Phillips & Company Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live