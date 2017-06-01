PHOTO: Chloë Grace Moretz “Appalled” By Marketing For New Movie

Chloë Grace Moretz is the voice of Snow White in the new animated film “Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs.” The movie plays with the story of Snow White, as the seven dwarfs travel to find a pair of red shoes that will undo the curse that made them small. They find Snow White has the shoes, but she wears them to keep herself tall and thin.

People took note of a billboard advertising the movie, and took issue with the question they asked:

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Moretz didn’t realize that the billboards were up, and she immediately had a problem with it.

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js