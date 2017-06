Watch Sean Spicer try to explain Donald Trump’s “Covfefe” tweet.

President Trump’s bizarre, late-night Tweet made “Covfefe” a thing.

During a press briefing yesterday, Spicer was asked what “covfefe” means, and his answer made the room bust out laughing. He said, quote, “The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

Trump himself tried to make a joke out of it by Tweeting, quote, “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe”??? Enjoy!” And the Internet DID enjoy it.