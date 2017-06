Fifth Harmony have released a new single “Down,” featuring Gucci Mane.

Related: Fifth Harmony are Sick of Being Criticized about the Way they Dress

The track is the first from the girl group since the departure of Camila Cabello in December of last year.

Fifth Harmony’s last record 7/27 dropped back in May of 2016, presumably, this is the first single from their third studio album.

Check out “Down” below.