Gear Up for Ed Sheeran’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Segment

By Hayden Wright

James Corden continues to draw top-tier musical superstars to appear on his Carpool Karaoke segment. Up next is Ed Sheeran.

Related: Ed Sheeran Compares Camila Cabello Collaboration to Beyonce’s ‘Crazy In Love

Corden is spending next week in London and booked the “Shape of You” singer to drive around town singing hits from his catalog. In a brief teaser released last night, James and Ed are shown performing an energetic version of “Sing.” Surely they’ll cruise through other popular tracks from Sheeran’s discography.

A Carpool Karaoke segment in London bodes well for Sheeran: Adele’s record-breaking segment was also shot on location in the city.

Watch the teaser here: