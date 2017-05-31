Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Would You Lick These Things For $20?

May 31, 2017 8:53 AM
It’s time to see just how much dirty money your tongue can earn.

A ridiculous new survey by Buzzfeed asked people if they’d LICK different things for $20.  Here are the results . . .

1.  A dollar from a convenience store . . . 68% would lick, 32% wouldn’t.

 

2.  Your best friend’s foot . . . 65% would, 35% wouldn’t.

 

3.  A random dog . . . 53% would, 47% wouldn’t.

 

4.  A stranger’s iPhone screen . . . 42% would, 58% wouldn’t.

 

5.  Underwear at a store that look clean, but may’ve been tried on . . . 38% would, 62% wouldn’t.

 

6.  The bottom of your own shoe . . . 37% would, 63% wouldn’t.

 

7.  A toad . . . 29% would, 71% wouldn’t.

 

8.  The floor of a McDonald’s . . . 12% would, 88% wouldn’t.

 

9.  A stranger’s foot . . . 10% would, 90% wouldn’t.

 

10.  A stranger’s earbuds . . . 8% would, 92% wouldn’t.

 

11.  A dead fish . . . 5% would, 95% wouldn’t.

 

12.  A stranger’s armpit . . . 4% would, 96% wouldn’t.

