Would You Lick These Things For $20?

It’s time to see just how much dirty money your tongue can earn.

A ridiculous new survey by Buzzfeed asked people if they’d LICK different things for $20. Here are the results . . .

1. A dollar from a convenience store . . . 68% would lick, 32% wouldn’t.

2. Your best friend’s foot . . . 65% would, 35% wouldn’t.

3. A random dog . . . 53% would, 47% wouldn’t.

4. A stranger’s iPhone screen . . . 42% would, 58% wouldn’t.

5. Underwear at a store that look clean, but may’ve been tried on . . . 38% would, 62% wouldn’t.

6. The bottom of your own shoe . . . 37% would, 63% wouldn’t.

7. A toad . . . 29% would, 71% wouldn’t.

8. The floor of a McDonald’s . . . 12% would, 88% wouldn’t.

9. A stranger’s foot . . . 10% would, 90% wouldn’t.

10. A stranger’s earbuds . . . 8% would, 92% wouldn’t.

11. A dead fish . . . 5% would, 95% wouldn’t.

12. A stranger’s armpit . . . 4% would, 96% wouldn’t.

