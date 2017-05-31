The Most Misspelled Words In Every State

Google calculated the most misspelled word in every state.

Missouri’s word? Maintenance. Illinois? Appreciate.

Those misspellings are as entertaining as some other states’ words.

Some states search for ailments, like Michigan, Washington, Alabama, and Maine which all had trouble spelling “pneumonia.” In New Hampshire people have trouble spelling “diarrhea.”

Looks like people in New Mexico need to head back to school as they somehow had the most trouble spelling “banana.” People in Ohio, New York, Minnesota, and California had trouble spelling “beautiful,” and people in New Jersey can’t spell “twelve.”

In Connecticut and West Virginia it’s “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

The most embarrassing, though, is a tie between South Dakota and Wisconsin. In SD the most commonly misspelled word is “college.” Wisconsin’s word is, well…”Wisconsin.”

*face palm*