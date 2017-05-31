Photo: Adam Levine Gets ‘TRUE LOVE’ Knuckle Tattoos

Adam Levine is proving that his love for wife Behati Prinsloo is permanent. The singer got the words “True Love” inked on his knuckles and posted a cheeky photo to Instagram to show off his brand new tat.

Behati posted an Instagram photo of her own, featuring Adam punching his fists at the camera to show a closer look of the tattoos. She captioned it “the truest…”

The truest…..🖤 @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on May 29, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

In the photo, Adam’s hands are seen grabbing a woman’s — presumably Behati’s — butt. It features the caption “it’s worth holding onto.”

….it's worth holding onto…👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 28, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Adam and Behati have been married for three years and welcomed a daughter, Dusty Rose, late last year.