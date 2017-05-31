Dangerous Drowsy Driving

Bit of a shocker here. Drivers who are running on less than five hours of sleep are just as dangerous as drunk drivers, statistically speaking.

That sounds crazy to me, but after thousands of tests and trials the same mistakes kept coming up by sleep deprived drivers.

Can you imagine how many people on the roads would get in trouble if they had a way to test how much sleep you’d had? What would you call that. “DD”, DUINS Driving Under the Influence of No Sleep.

Almost as scary: Driving when you’ve missed only an hour or two of sleep the night before nearly doubles your crash risk. All of these stats are from AAA.