Country Drug References?

May 31, 2017 6:04 PM By Paul Cook
country format, drug references, rap music

Okay, of all the different musical genres, which one mentions “drugs” the most? You won’t believe where rap comes in.

Country music has the most drug references of any musical  genre, followed by jazz, pop, electronic, rock, other, folk and rap. Yes, that’s correct: rap is among the least likely genres to mention drugs according to a new study from Addiction.com

The lack of drug references in hip-hop and rap music could be a relatively new phenomenon; at least for the youngest listeners. Logan Freedman, a data scientist at Addiction.com, said rap could be undergoing a fundamental transformation, though more research would be needed to determine why rappers aren’t talking about drugs as much as they used to decades ago.

“I think there was a huge drug culture in the 90s that was blossoming into rap music that simply isn’t as big as it once was,” Freedman says. “It’s really amazing, I think because marijuana has become more normalized in our culture, a lot of country artists are signing about it more often than ever.”

But wait a minute, marijuana is still a drug isn’t it?

