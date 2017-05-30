Video: Meet Adoptable Cap

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Cap LOVES tennis balls! He is just looking for someone to play catch with! Check out this sweet pup that is full of energy and is ready for a forever home!

