Tiger Woods Found Asleep at Wheel With No Booze in System

Tiger Woods was found asleep behind the wheel when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida. Woods’ arresting officer “observed a black Mercedes…stopped in the roadway in the right lane,” according to the police report. “Woods was asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up. The vehicle was running and brake lights were illuminated as well as the right blinker flashing.”

Woods also “had extremely slow and slurred speech” and “did not know where he was.” The 41-year-old golf legend was taken into custody at 3 a.m., charged with DUI and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m. “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods later said in a statement. “Alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” Supporting Woods’ claim is the fact that he reportedly registered a 0.00 blood-alcohol level on his Breathalyzer test; Vicodin was one of the medications he reported taking prior to his arrest.

Click here to read more.