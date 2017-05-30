This Week’s Schmig Schmackdown: Tickets to New Kids on the Block

Win: A pair of tickets to the Total Package Tour featuring New Kids on the Block with special guests Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul on Saturday, July 17, 2017 at Scottrade Center.

Contest is only on: Thursday, June 1, 2017

The Schmig Smackdown is back!

Call in and compete against Guy and you could win a pair of tickets to the Total Package Tour featuring New Kids on the Block with special guests Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul on Saturday, July 17, 2017 at Scottrade Center.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, June 1, 2017. Read the official contest rules.