LouFest announced the first wave of artists for the 2017 festival, going down September 9th & 10th in Forest Park. Headliners include Weezer, Snoop Dogg, Cage the Elephant. Hermann, MO’s own Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will also be on the bill with Huey Lewis & the News, Marian Hill, Houndmouth, Robert Randolph & the Family Band, The Record Company, and Mondo Cozmo.

Plus a celebration honoring Rock n’ Roll legend Chuck Berry!

Tickets are on sale now at LouFest.com.