Listen to Win Tickets to St. Louis Uncorked Bud Light Party Plaza

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Uncorked Party Plaza on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Contest Ends: Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Listen to Y98 all day on Wednesday, May 31, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Uncorked Party Plaza on Friday, June 2, 2017.

What’s Included in the Bud Light Party Plaza ticket:

– Drink selections from Bud Light, Deep Eddy Vodka, Jameson and Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

– Catering by Sugarfire Smoke House (7-10P, nightly)

– Private restrooms

– Exit and re-entry privileges

– Complimentary entry to 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark, following the event each night (must show Party Plaza credential)

Tickets for the Bud Light Party Plaza are on-sale now for $55, and you can learn more about St. Louis Uncorked at Y98.com/Uncorked.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Read the official contest rules.