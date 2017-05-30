Listen to Win Tickets to St. Louis Uncorked Bud Light Party Plaza

Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

May 30, 2017 9:24 AM
Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Uncorked Party Plaza on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Contest Ends: Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Listen to Y98 all day on Wednesday, May 31, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Uncorked Party Plaza on Friday, June 2, 2017.

What’s Included in the Bud Light Party Plaza ticket:
– Drink selections from Bud Light, Deep Eddy Vodka, Jameson and Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
– Catering by Sugarfire Smoke House (7-10P, nightly)
– Private restrooms
– Exit and re-entry privileges
– Complimentary entry to 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark, following the event each night (must show Party Plaza credential)

Tickets for the Bud Light Party Plaza are on-sale now for $55, and you can learn more about St. Louis Uncorked at Y98.com/Uncorked.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

