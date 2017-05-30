Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Scares Reporter

May 30, 2017 5:29 PM
Filed Under: Disneyland, Guardians of the Galaxy, reporter, ride, viral videos

Much to the dismay of hardcore fans, Disneyland recently revamped its beloved Tower of Terror ride, changing its theme to Guardians of the Galaxy. The park invited some media outlets for a first look, which means ABC 30 reporter Cory James got to test out the ride for a segment. His reaction ranged from screaming bloody murder to maybe almost passing out.

Kevin the Intern didn’t scream like a girl, but it sure was fun watching him try to fight off the Joker at while riding Six Flags Justice League: Battle For Metroplis.

