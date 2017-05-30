Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Four Ways to Figure Out if You’re Underpaid

May 30, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: jobs, salary, underpaid, work

It’s a lot easier to ask for a raise when you know what you’re really WORTH.  Here are four ways to figure out if you’re underpaid . . .

 

1.  Compare your salary to other people with the same job.  You probably won’t want to ask your co-workers unless you’re close friends.  But Glassdoor.com has a “Know Your Worth” calculator that factors in your age, experience, and where you live.

 

2.  Look at job search websites.  Look at openings for jobs like yours and see how much other companies are paying.  You might only be able to get a ballpark number, but it could help.

 

3.  Talk to a recruiter.  If they place people in the industry you work in, they should know a lot about salaries and perks.  And they might also have a job you’re perfect for that pays more.

 

4.  Think back to your last raise.  If you haven’t gotten one in over two years, there’s a good chance you’re underpaid at this point.  Especially if you’re young, or you’re still in an entry-level job.

Click here to read more. 

More from Phillips & Company Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live