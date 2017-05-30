Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert Lineup Announced

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester this Sunday (June 4) for a benefit concert.

Related: Ariana Grande’s Mom Shares Message for Bombing Survivors

The benefit will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Grande be joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and others.

Last week Grande announced her intention to return to Manchester for a benefit concert.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” she wrote. “I want to thanks my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of to our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details as soon as everything is confirmed.”

All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, in aid of grieving families and victims of the horrific attack.

General admission tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster starting this Thursday, 1 June 2017 at 10:00am BST.

Grande is offering fans who were at the Manchester show on Monday free tickets to this benefit concert. Fans can register before Wednesday 31 May 2017 at 4:00pm BST. Ticketmaster will be in touch via email within 36 hours of registrations with instructions on how to process your free ticket.