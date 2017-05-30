6 Tips For The Perfect St. Louis Uncorked Experience

St. Louis Uncorked, “The First Sip of Summer,” is this weekend (June 2nd & 3rd) and if you want to make the most of the festival, it’s best to come prepared. Here are our six tips to making sure your time at Uncorked is the perfect start to summer in St. Louis!

1. Know the basics

First things first, St. Louis Uncorked is in a new location this year – the newly-renovated, recently-reopened Kiener Plaza! This will be the first major festival at the new Kiener. The revamp of this location includes more open space, a grassy area west of the Old Courthouse, a large playground and multiple fountains as well as a gravel-paved picnic and rest area. So the first key to having the perfect “First Sip of Summer” is being at the right place at the right time.

Speaking of time, the festival runs from 4p-11p on Friday, June 2nd and from 2p-11p on Saturday, June 3rd.

When you’re planning your day at Uncorked, make sure you know where to park. Visit http://www.downtownstl.org/parking/ for all adjacent parking garage information. Also, Paddy O’s is the “Official Parking Partner” of St. Louis Uncorked. That means you can park in their lot for FREE and receive a complimentary ride to and from the festival from 6p-11:30p each night. That’s a great deal!

Now, the big question every one wants to know…what’s the festival music lineup? Here’s the breakdown:

Friday, June 2nd

5p – Johnny Henry Band

7p – Sleepy Rubies

8p – Steve Ewing

9:05p – Tyler Hilton

10p – NEEDTOBREATHE

Saturday, June 3rd

5p – Alexandra Kay

7:45p – Pete Ayres Band

9:05p – Ryan Cabrera

10p – Fireworks from the Riverfront

10:15p – Gavin DeGraw

2. Come hungry

There is going to be A TON of delicious food at St. Louis Uncorked this year! We’re talking amazing food trucks like Cardinals Nation, Mission Taco, Locoz Tacoz and Half Baked Cookie Dough, food from Pretzel Boys, Dominos and Sugarfire and desserts from Nothing Bundt Cakes. If you want to have a perfect Uncorked weekend, make sure to leave plenty of room for food!

3. Sip, shop & stretch

SIP on anything from mixed drinks, to craft beers, to, of course, wine. The Dirt Cheap Festival Bars will feature Bud Light, Budwieser, Stella Artois, Jameson Caskmates, Templeton Rye, Deep Eddy cocktails and wines from Westphalia Vineyards, Delicato Family Vineyards, One Hope Winery, LaChance Vineyards, Small Batch Winery and PRP Wine. They’ll also have a Craft Beer Wall with Shocktop Lemon Shandy, Goose Island 312, Elysian Brewing- Space Dust IPA, Breckenridge Brewery Mango Mosaic Pale Ale, Kona Big Wave Golden Ale, Wolf Pup Session IPA and10 Barrel Brewing Co. Out of Office.

SHOP all the hottest trends at the Bud Shop Fashion Village featuring The Bud Shops at Budweiser Brewhouse, Kat’s Closet, La Ville Boutique, Trendy Doll Boutique and Jord Wood Watches.

STRETCH out with other yoga enthusiasts at a FREE yoga session with Club Fitness at 3p on Saturday on the Kiener Lawn! Register now at y98.com/uncorked

4. Bring the whole family…

Hang out with the kids in the Hautly Cheese Family Fun Zone. Fredbird will make an appearance there on Saturday at 4:30 so you can snap a photo with your favorite bird!

5…Or make it an adults-only night out

If the kids aren’t coming along, experience St. Louis Uncorked, VIP-style at the Bud Light Party Plaza. This ticketed area features the ultimate experience including drink selections from Bud Light, Deep Eddy Vodka, Jameson and featured wine selections at the Dirt Cheap VIP bar, catering by Sugarfire Smoke House, private restrooms and complimentary entry to 360 at the Hilton at the Ballpark, following the event each night for the official Uncorked After Party. Stay the weekend at the Hilton – a vibrant hotel near Busch Stadium. This hotel is right next Kiener Plaza and is the premier location for concert-goers looking to stay overnight. You can even get a special Uncorked room rate at y98.com/uncorked

6. Keep it social

Follow along and share all the Uncorked action using #STLUncorked. If you want to share a great pic of you and your friends hanging out, post a photo or video of your favorite artist or just wanting to see what’s going on behind the scenes – make sure to follow us on all of your favorite social networks: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. And don’t forget to use the St. Louis Uncorked Snapchat filter!