Top 98 Summer Party Songs Since 2000!

This weekend, take a little trip down memory lane with us and tune in to hear some of the best songs from the millennium! Y98 will be playing the Top 98 Summer Party Songs Since the Year 2000 all weekend long!
Here’s our list:
Single Ladies – Beyonce
Uptown Funk – Bruno Mars
Handclap – Fitz & The Tantrums
Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas
Sexyback – Justin Timberlake
Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
Sorry – Justin Bieber
Get The Party Started – Pink
My House – Flo Rida
Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
Can’t Feel My Face – The Weeknd
Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen
Sugar – Maroon 5
Happy – Pharrell
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
Yeah – Usher
Closer – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
Hot In Herre – Nelly
Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
California Girls – Katy Perry
Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani
I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas
Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake
Boom Clap – Charli XCX
Club Can’t Handle Me – Flo Rida feat. David Guetta
Umbrella – Rihanna
All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor
Dynamite – Taio Cruz
Tik Tok – Ke$sha
In My Head – Jason Derulo
Blow Me One Last Kiss – Pink
Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO
Jealous – Nick Jonas
Don’t Cha – Pussycat Dolls
Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell
Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes
OMG – Usher
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together – Taylor Swift
I Like It – Enrique Iglesias/Pitbull
My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up) – Fall Out Boy
Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers feat. Coldplay
Fancy – Iggy Azalea feat. Charlie XCX
Hey Ya! – OutKast
Tonight Tonight – Hot Chelle Rae
Feel Good Inc – Gorillaz
Crazy In Love – Beyonce
U + Ur Hand – Pink
Only Girl In The World – Rihanna
Without You – David Guetta feat. Usher
Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
Sexy and I Know – LMAFO
Problem – Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea
Still Into You – Paramore
Boom Boom Pow – Black Eyed Peas
I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry
Want U Back – Cher Llyod
Sugar We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy
Bootylicious – Destiny’s Child
Music – Madonna
You Make Me Feel – Cobra Starship feat. Sabi
Lips Are Movin – Meghan Trainor
Give Me Everything – Pitbull feat. Ne-Yo
So What – Pink
Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake
Misery – Maroon 5
Waking Up In Vegas – Katy Perry
Want To Want Me – Jason Derulo
Ride – Twenty One Pilots
Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya
Shake It – Metro Station
Super Bass – Nicki Minaj
Just Like A Pill – Pink
Ride Wit Me – Nelly
Uma Thurman – Fall Out Boy
Airplanes – B.O.B. feat. Hayley Williams
My Humps – Black Eyed Peas
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) – Katy Perry
That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
This Is What You Came – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna
All Summer Long – Kid Rock
Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira feat. Wyclef Jean
Get Lucky – Daft Punk feat. Pharrell
Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne
Bad Blood – Taylor Swift
Shut Up and Dance – Walk The Moon
Let Me Love You – DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber
It Ain’t Me – Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado
Hella Good – No Doubt
Honey, I’m Good – Andy Grammer
Crazy – Gnarls Barkley
Cool For the Summer – Demi Lavato
The Middle – Jimmy Eat World
Roar – Katy Perry
Cheerleader – Omi
Toxic – Britney Spears
Harder to Breathe – Maroon 5
On My Mind – Ellie Goulding
MORE FROM Y98.COM: