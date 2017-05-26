Top 98 Summer Party Songs Since 2000!

This weekend, take a little trip down memory lane with us and tune in to hear some of the best songs from the millennium! Y98 will be playing the Top 98 Summer Party Songs Since the Year 2000 all weekend long!

Here’s our list:

Single Ladies – Beyonce

Uptown Funk – Bruno Mars

Handclap – Fitz & The Tantrums

Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas

Sexyback – Justin Timberlake

Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

Sorry – Justin Bieber

Get The Party Started – Pink

My House – Flo Rida

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

Can’t Feel My Face – The Weeknd

Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen

Sugar – Maroon 5

Happy – Pharrell

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots

Yeah – Usher

Closer – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

Hot In Herre – Nelly

Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

California Girls – Katy Perry

Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani

I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake

Boom Clap – Charli XCX

Club Can’t Handle Me – Flo Rida feat. David Guetta

Umbrella – Rihanna

All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor

Dynamite – Taio Cruz

Tik Tok – Ke$sha

In My Head – Jason Derulo

Blow Me One Last Kiss – Pink

Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO

Jealous – Nick Jonas

Don’t Cha – Pussycat Dolls

Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell

Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes

OMG – Usher

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together – Taylor Swift

I Like It – Enrique Iglesias/Pitbull

My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up) – Fall Out Boy

Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers feat. Coldplay

Fancy – Iggy Azalea feat. Charlie XCX

Hey Ya! – OutKast

Tonight Tonight – Hot Chelle Rae

Feel Good Inc – Gorillaz

Crazy In Love – Beyonce

U + Ur Hand – Pink

Only Girl In The World – Rihanna

Without You – David Guetta feat. Usher

Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

Sexy and I Know – LMAFO

Problem – Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea

Still Into You – Paramore

Boom Boom Pow – Black Eyed Peas

I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry

Want U Back – Cher Llyod

Sugar We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy

Bootylicious – Destiny’s Child

Music – Madonna

You Make Me Feel – Cobra Starship feat. Sabi

Lips Are Movin – Meghan Trainor

Give Me Everything – Pitbull feat. Ne-Yo

So What – Pink

Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake

Misery – Maroon 5

Waking Up In Vegas – Katy Perry

Want To Want Me – Jason Derulo

Ride – Twenty One Pilots

Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

Shake It – Metro Station

Super Bass – Nicki Minaj

Just Like A Pill – Pink

Ride Wit Me – Nelly

Uma Thurman – Fall Out Boy

Airplanes – B.O.B. feat. Hayley Williams

My Humps – Black Eyed Peas

Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) – Katy Perry

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

This Is What You Came – Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna

All Summer Long – Kid Rock

Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira feat. Wyclef Jean

Get Lucky – Daft Punk feat. Pharrell

Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne

Bad Blood – Taylor Swift

Shut Up and Dance – Walk The Moon

Let Me Love You – DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber

It Ain’t Me – Kygo feat. Selena Gomez

Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado

Hella Good – No Doubt

Honey, I’m Good – Andy Grammer

Crazy – Gnarls Barkley

Cool For the Summer – Demi Lavato

The Middle – Jimmy Eat World

Roar – Katy Perry

Cheerleader – Omi

Toxic – Britney Spears

Harder to Breathe – Maroon 5

On My Mind – Ellie Goulding

