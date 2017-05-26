Secrets We’ll Never Tell

What secrets are we most likely to keep FOREVER?

A new study figured out the 10 types of secrets that we’re least likely to tell anyone… EVER!

Check them out…

1. Thoughts or fantasies about cheating on our significant other. You’re about three times more likely to tell someone if you ACTUALLY cheat on your significant other than if you just think about it.

2. Something you did sexually you’re not proud of.

3. A lie you told. You’ll never admit the truth.

4. A secret romantic desire.

5. Something you did that would violate someone’s trust.

6. Something you stole.

7. Cheating on someone emotionally.

8. A secret ambition or dream you have.

9. A dark family secret.

10. A bad financial decision you made.

