Photo: Pink Pineapples

May 26, 2017 3:20 AM
Filed Under: Phillips & Company, photo, pineapples, Pink

Pink pineapples are now on sale and taking over social media!

Back in December, the FDA approved the sale of PINK PINEAPPLES.

They’re genetically modified with a safe chemical called lycopene to turn the skin and insides pink. Lycopene is already used to make watermelons pinker and tomatoes redder.

And now, the pink pineapples have started showing up in stores, and the pictures of them have gone STRAIGHT to social media. If you buy one to actually eat, apparently they’re even SWEETER than regular pineapple.

