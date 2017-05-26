Celebrities Who Were Reported Dead… But Weren’t

A list of celebrities who were falsely reported as dead includes…

Celebrity death hoaxes have been around as long as there have been celebrities. TheWrap.com has a list of “50 Celebs Who Were Reported Dead, but Weren’t”. Here are a few…

1. Avril Lavigne: Dead by suicide in 2003, replaced by a LOOK-ALIKE! Yes, because of the look-alike angle, this conspiracy theory is still alive . . . just like Avril.

2. Eminem: Car accident, 2009. Swerved into an oncoming truck while talking on his cell phone.

3. Beyoncé: Died 2016, after not getting a cut treated. Remember when she accidentally ripped an earring out of her head during a show, but kept on performing, even though it was bleeding? She probably should have had that looked at.

4. Miley Cyrus: Killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2008 . . . then found dead of a prescription pill overdose in a bathtub last year.

5. Sean Penn: Found murdered in his home last year . . . possibly by El Chapo.

6. Hilary Duff: Fell to her death from the Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand in 2011.

7. Paris Hilton: Stabbed to death by a fellow inmate in 2007, while serving time for a DUI.

8. Taylor Swift: Left us in 2009, due to either a car accident or an allergic reaction to sleeping pills.

9. Will Ferrell: 2006 . . . Crashed into trees while paragliding.

10. Macaulay Culkin: Pronounced dead by the Internet in 2014. But at least he had a little “Weekend at Bernie’s”-style fun with it.

11. Paul McCartney: The “Paul is Dead” conspiracy is probably the granddaddy of all celebrity death hoaxes. Kind of like the Avril Lavigne thing, people became convinced that Paul had died in 1966, and was replaced by a double.

12. And then there’s the most famous QUOTE concerning a death hoax, although it’s almost always MISQUOTED. When a journalist sought out MARK TWAIN in 1897 to dispel rumors of his death, he said…

“James Ross Clemens, a cousin of mine, was seriously ill two or three weeks ago in London, but is well now. The report of my illness grew out of his illness; the report of my death was an exaggeration.”

Click Here to see more.