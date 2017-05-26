81. Fox Theater Tour: Did you know you can take a tour of the Fabulous Fox Theater? Take a public tour on Tuesday & Thursday at 10:30 AM. Seniors, students & children are $6 and adults are $8. Click here for more info.

82. Myseum: This is the St. Louis area’s newest spot for kids to have fun while learning. Myseum has interactive exhibits that are scientifically fun and unique including a magnetic bridge, liquid crystal wall, vertical wind tubes, air vortex cannon, a dino dig area, musical trash cans, laser harp and so much more. Admission is free for kids 1 and under, $10.95 for kids from 2-17, $5.95 for adults 18-59 and $4.95 for adults 60 and older.

83. Malcolm W. Martin Park: Plan a trip over to the East Side in Illinois to witness one of the tallest fountains in the world. The man-made geyser at Malcolm W. Martin Park was built in 1995 to compliment the Gateway Arch. Powered by 800-Horsepower pumps, this geyser can blast 8,000 gallons of water a minute!

84. Miniature Golf: Mini golf has been a staple of St Louis family fun since 1955’s Holiday Hill amusement park. The best miniature golf courses in St. Louis still sit in family fun centers. Modern mini golf courses like Arizona Action Park on Tesson Ferry, Tee Time on Lemay Ferry and Gateway Fun Park in Collinsville, Illinois are kid friendly, yet still challenging enough to provide an exciting game for the whole family. Check out a few of our favorite courses here.

85. Route 66: Travel through history on the historic Route 66 at the Route 66 State Park!

86. Paddle Boats in Forest Park: Take a boat ride on the lake in Forest Park and enjoy nature from the water. Paddleboats are available for rental at a cost of $17.00 per hour.

87. Butterfly House: Do you live in St. Louis County? Then enjoy the Butterfly House for free on the first Tuesday of every month from 9 AM – 11 AM! Regular admission is just $4 for kids 3-12 and $6 ages 12 and up.

88. Dog Parks: St. Louis has created lots of public spaces for its four-legged residents. When your best furry friend needs to stretch his legs or find a pal to play with, bring him to one of STL’s amazing dog parks. He’ll love the opportunity to run, play and sniff shrubbery while you relax with a book or chat with another human.

89. Star Gazing: Looking for a romantic night outside? Grab a blanket, bottle of wine, get out of city limits and sit under the stars. Broemmelsiek Park Astronomy Site near St. Charles is a great place to see stars – part of the park is dedicated to stargazers. Or, check out the planetarium at the Saint Louis Science Center, and learn about stars, planets and galaxies that are worlds away.

90. Riverfront Trail: Bike on the Riverfront Trail, from the Arch leading up to—and across—the Chain of Rocks Bridge. See some views like never before and get some great exercise while you’re at it.

