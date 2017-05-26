71. Kemp Auto Museum: Check out the Kemp Auto Museum to see some of the finest collections of Mercedes Benz in the world! — Yes, in the world. Need we say more?

72. Gateway Arch Riverboat Cruise: Take a relaxing cruise and discover the best view of the St. Louis skyline from replica nineteenth-century paddle-wheel riverboats, the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer. Hear the waters churn and admire the view as you ride along the mighty Mississippi River, where Lewis and Clark completed their historic journey. Choose a One-Hour Sightseeing Cruise, Skyline Dinner Cruise or one of many specialty cruises.

73. Museum of Transportation: Always a good time, take a chance on Museum of Transportation. From horse to horsepower, the Museum of Transportation wants to educate attendees about the history and science of transportation. Take a train ride around the facility, check out the creation station or take a guided tour.

74. Suson Park: If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer, why not check out Suson Animal Farm, open from 10:30 AM – 5 PM.

75. Tower Grove Park: This is one of the best parks in the city. Great for picnics, pick me up soccer games, walking the dog, you name it, and this park delivers.

76. Contemporary Art Museum: If you’re looking for more contemporary arts, then checking out Contemporary Art Museum should be on your list!

77. Lunchtime Live at the Old Post Office: Enjoy live music and food trucks at the Old Post Office Plaza in downtown St. Louis Fridays from 11:30 – 1:30 for Lunchtime Live.

78. Ice’s Plain & Fancy: Put an exciting spin on your favorite summer treat at this ice cream shop in the historic Shaw Neighborhood. Ice’s Plain & Fancy serves nitro ice cream made to order and always has something new for you to try.

79. Delmar Loop Planet Walk: Have you done the Delmar Loop Planet Walk yet? Definitely worth checking out and learning about the Solar System as well as the Delmar Neighborhood.

80. Eugene Field House and Toy Museum: This little-known St. Louis museum is a National Historic Landmark. It is the house where Eugene Field grew up as a boy and his father, Roswell M. Field served as the attorney who took Dred Scott’s freedom case to the civil courts. Take a tour and look at some historic architecture and toys in the museum.

