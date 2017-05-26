21. National Blues Museum: From W.C. Handy, to Muddy Waters, to Led Zeppelin, to Stevie Ray Vaughn – the history of the blues come to life this at the National Blues Museum on Washington Avenue. Take a look inside with this video tour.

22. St. Louis Cardinals game: They don’t call them the Boys of Summer for nothin’! No St. Louis summer is complete without a trip to Busch Stadium. Enjoy the awesome ticket deals the Cardinals have to offer. The team uses a dynamic pricing model, so ticket prices can drop to as low as 5 bucks! Check the Cardinals’ website daily for the latest deals.

23. Saint Louis Zoo: Who doesn’t love going to The Saint Louis Zoo? It’s free, and always a great time with family and friends. Did you know the stingray exhibit, the carousel and the children’s zoo are free early in the morning? Get the times and details on their website.

24. St. Louis Art Museum: Check out some great art exhibits and get a little culture this summer at the Saint Louis Art Museum and enjoy free entry to special exhibits on Fridays!

25. Tilles Park: The fountain play areas at Tilles Park are a great way to cool down and beat the summer heat! The kids will have a blast running through a variety of spraying water features.

26. Gateway Arch: Ride to the top of the Gateway Arch! It costs $13 for adults 16 and up, $10 for children 3-15 years old. No matter how many you times you’ve been in the Arch before, the view from up top is like nothing else in the city. And yes, it is still open during all of the construction at the Riverfront.

27. Raging Rivers: Spend the day at Raging Rivers water park over on the Illinois side of the river. They have bring a friend day, which is a great deal Bring a friend day and you get a discount when you go to the park after 1 PM. They also have coupons on Bunny Bread! Plenty of ways to save on this summer activity!

28. Pere Marquette State Park: Take a hike through this scenic park or just go to enjoy the atmosphere. A sprawling 8,000 acres in Jersey County, Pere Marquette State Park boasts of beautiful bluffs and fun outdoor activities like camping, hiking, horsebak riding, fishing and more! It’s definitely one of the best parks in the St. Louis area.

29. Faust Park: Spend some time at Faust Park this summer. Not only is the park itself beautiful with plenty of free playground space, they also have the St. Louis Carousel which is only $2 for a ride. Faust Park is also home to some great walking trails and a historic village with structures dating all the way back to 1840!

30. Jewel Box in Forest Park: Another iconic fixture is the Jewel Box in Forest Park. Full of seasonal flowers, the Jewel Box is a place worth checking out just for it’s beauty. The Jewel Box is open to the public on Monday through Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM ; on Saturday, from 9 to 11AM.; and on Sunday, from 9 AM to 2 PM. Admission is $1 per person, but it is free on Monday and Tuesday from 9 AM until noon.

<< BACK NEXT>>