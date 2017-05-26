11. Circus Flora: Spend some time under the Big Top at Circus Flora this summer. This St. Louis circus kicks off its 31st season with the all-new show “Time Flies” on June 1st and runs through June 25th.



12. Whitaker Music Festival: On Wednesday nights through August 2nd, head to the Missouri Botanical Garden for a free music festival experience – the Whitaker Music Festival. Admission to the garden on these evenings is free after 5:00. Bring your own picnic basket full of goodies, or purchase food, beer, wine, soda and sno-cones on-site.

13. Fair St. Louis: Free to attend, and this year with big name acts like Akon, 3 DOORS DOWN and Jake Owen, you won’t want to miss the Fair St. Louis just for the music entertainment alone! The fair will be in Forest Park, so plan accordingly! July 2nd – 4th

14. VP Parade: The Veiled Prophet Parade, or VP Parade as it’s more commonly known, is a St. Louis summer tradition. Kick off your holiday with 135th annual parade on July 1st at 9:30 am. The parade starts at Kiener Plaza (Broadway & Market) and proceeds down Market Street to Union Station.

15. Let Them Eat Art: This summer Maplewood celebrates its 11th annual Let Them Eat Art event – a whimsical tribute to Bastille Day. The event features live art demonstrations by regional artists, live music, and food & drink by Maplewood’s award-winning food purveyors. Let Them Eat Art is not an art fair; it’s a celebration of making art and enjoying art in the shops and on the streets of Historic Downtown Maplewood. July 14th

16. Total Eclipse at Jefferson Barracks: Don’t miss the biggest event of the summer, The Great American Total Solar Eclipse, on August 21st. At the park, the moon’s shadow will begin to pass over the sun at 11:49 a.m. and the total eclipse phase will be from 1:17 p.m. – 1:19 .pm. The viewing event at Jefferson Barracks will be free and open to the public.

17. Trapeze STL: Hang out at St. Louis’ one and only flying trapeze school, Trapeze STL! Take one swing or sign up for a class. Flights take place at their facility in Chesterfield.

18. An Under Cover Weekend: Now in its 11th year, An Under Cover Weekend will feature local bands covering music from three iconic decades, over three nights, at Delmar Hall — the 80’s, 90’s, and 00’s on August 24th, 25th, and 26th, respectively. This event has been dubbed a “tradition” by the St. Louis Beacon and “the hottest cover show in town” by ALIVE Magazine. They’ll be music for everyone at this year’s shows!

19. HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis: If you’ve never been to HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum, some of the highlights include an oversized set of fiberglass teeth and toothbrush, a 55-foot long, 25 foot wide, 8-foot tall human skeletal structure/playground and an all-poop panel that when the surrounding floor is stepped in just the right spot, it passes gas. It’s a great way for kids to have fun while they learn. Watch this video to see what it’s all about.

20. Six Flags: Six Flags St. Louis is always offering discounted prices. You know that can of Coke you’re drinking? Chances are it has a coupon on it. Make it a day and enjoy two parks for the price of one!

