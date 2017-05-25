Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Where To Sit In Every MLB Ballpark If You Want To Catch A Home Run

May 25, 2017 3:29 AM
Filed Under: ballpark, Catch, every, homerun, MLB, Phillips & Company, sit, To, want, Where

Here’s where you need to sit at Busch Stadium for your BEST CHANCE to catch a homerun.

A new study has determined the best place to sit in every MLB ballpark for the best chance at catching a home run.

Basically, they looked at where homers were most frequently hit in each stadium last season. Then, they scrapped the ones that were hit in areas where there aren’t any fans, so that they could zero in on the “catchable” home runs.

At Busch Stadium, the best place to be to catch a homerun is Section 109.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live