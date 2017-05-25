Video: Meet Uncorked Artist Alexandra Kay

This girl is impressive! I’m so happy people are starting to notice the fun, sweet, sharp talent of Uncorked St. Louis artist Alexandra Kay.

Gobs and gobs of people have liked her on Facebook (218,000 likes)! And this country music performer is already a touring monster – on the road 2 weeks a month. We’re blessed that she’s opening for Gavin DeGraw on Saturday night at Kiener Plaza (5/3).

Music by Alexandra Kay: