According to drinkers, these are the BEST cocktails in the world.

Maxim gives you “The 10 Best Cocktails in the World” according to 22,000 drinkers…

10. Caipirinha

9. Mai Tai

8. Daiquiri

7. Martini

6. White Russian

5. Manhattan

4. Bloody Mary

3. Long Island Iced Tea

2. Mojito

1. Margarita

Click Here to see more.