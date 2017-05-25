Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Starbucks’ Hombre Pink Drink

May 25, 2017 2:52 AM
Filed Under: Drink, hombre, Phillips & Company, photo, Pink, Starbucks

Starbucks’ next big colorful drink mixes coconut milk, mimeade, and passionfruit iced tea.

The Unicorn Frappuccino was a huge hit for Starbucks. So it only makes sense that they’d figure out another drink to start selling that’s super colorful and perfect for Instagram.

It’s called the “Ombre Pink Drink” and it’s a mix of coconut milk, limeade, and passionfruit iced tea. And the different flavors separate so the top is pink and the bottom is creamy.

pink2 Photo: Starbucks Hombre Pink Drink

Starbucks is apparently going to offer it starting next week.

