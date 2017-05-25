Michael Jordan’s 33-Year-Old Shoes Could Sell for Over $100,000 

I’ve always loved Michael Jordan. My dad is a big basketball guy and I remember watching NBA games with him when The Bulls were unstoppable. That was when Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman (just to name a few) all played together.

While I loved Michael Jordan, my dad was a huge Larry Bird, of the Boston Celtics, fan. I still remember his bright green winter coat that had the Celtics logo embroidered on the front left side above the chest.

Then Michael and Larry joined forces for the original “Dream Team”, the U.S. basketball team that won the gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

When my oldest nephew, Blake, was growing up, he loved watching “Space Jam”. He wanted to be “Just Like Mike”, like so many other kids. I started learning more about Michael because of my nephew and it’s one of the reasons why I’m such a big North Carolina Tarheels fan – that’s where Michael Jordan played college basketball. Side note – it was so sweet to see them win the National Championship game this year!!!!!!!

I would love to have a “piece” of Michael Jordan’s basketball history, even a pair of smelly, 33-year-old pair of shoes. If only I had money because a pair of autographed Michael Jordan shoes worn in the 1984 Olympics are getting ready to be auctioned off. They’re size 13 and they’re considered in great condition, especially after taking into account their age and the wear and tear of actual game use.

To make them even MORE rare, they’re CONVERSE. Shortly after the Olympics, Jordan signed his legendary deal with Nike. Someone is expected to pay over $100,000 for them and it’s not me :(.

BTW – The 1984 Olympics went down the summer before Jordan made his NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls. He led the team in scoring, with 17.1 points per game, and the U.S. won the Gold Medal, with Spain taking the Silver.